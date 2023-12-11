Hirose simplifies assembly with SMT wire-to-board connector

Hirose has expanded its low-profile DF51K wire-to-board connector series to include a surface mount technology (SMT) version. Compatible with automated assembly processes, including pick-and-place machines, the DF51K SMT Series simplifies the assembly process and saves significant manufacturing time and cost, according to Hirose.

The compact SMT connector features a centre lock design to offer high-density mounting on the PCB. The centre lock design also prevents damage during cable assembly and ensures secure mating. The user-friendly positive lock provides a clear tactile click and secures a reliable connection. It also enables users to recognize reverse mating and prevents mechanical interference.

Supporting up to 3A, the 2.0 mm pitch DF51K Series is designed for a broad range of products, including industrial machinery, medical equipment, office equipment, robotics, smart meters, and more.

Part of the SignalBee connector family, the DF51K Series is available in a wide range of options, including straight/right-angle, SMT/THT, single/double row, and gold/tin plating versions.

“SMT connectors offer many advantages compared to THT versions, such as size and weight savings, higher mounting density, automated assembly compatibility, and more. The DF51K SMT connector, with its centre lock design, enables side-by-side mounting and easy operation,” said Pete Lais, assistant vice president of product management for Hirose Electric Americas.

The DF51K Series wire-to-board power connector has a rated voltage of 650V AC/DC and an operating temperature of -55 degrees C to +105 degrees C.