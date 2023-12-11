Nicomatic introduces new mate-before-lock mechanism for all DMM connectors

To improve the speed, ease and security of mating for its MIL-SPEC DMM rugged 2mm pitch metal connectors, manufacturer of high-performance interconnect systems, Nicomatic has introduced the D53C, a new captive screw option for all DMM connectors. This new ‘mate-before-lock’ fixing hardware provides rapid, simple and secure mating, preventing contact damage and ensuring the screw cannot be lost.

Nicomatic DMM connectors comply with MIL-DTL-83513G performance standards and enable a wide range of modularity compared to other MIL-SPEC connectors, such as Micro-D or Sub-D. Engineers can customize pin count (both row and contact number), pin contact type (signal, power and coax/RF) and mounting style (board to board, board to wire, wire to wire, or panel mount) options. DMM connectors also allow space-saving, as well as providing electromagnetic and mechanical protection.

The D53C is a new captive screw option developed by Nicomatic for all its DMM connectors. Its ‘mate-before-lock’ mechanism securely places and mates the connector before the screw is tightened. Being captive, the fixing hardware stays attached to the connector, even when unscrewed; this prevents the screw from getting lost and causing damage to the equipment. Using the D53C is as simple as:

Step 1: mate connectors

Step 2: push until stop

Step 3: tighten the fixings with a Hex 2 tool

“Developed in response to customer feedback, this simple new ‘mate-before-lock’ fixing hardware is ideal for applications in the field, such as switching out battery packs or payloads on UAVs, where technicians and operators need a quick, secure and reliable mating method that helps ensure prevention of contact damage,” said Phil McDavitt, UK managing director at Nicomatic. “And the screw’s captive nature also makes it impossible to drop or lose. Meanwhile, engineers working on electronic products on the test bench benefit from the convenience of being able to repeatedly connect, mate and disconnect elements of their design with ease, without having to tighten screws each time.”

The D53C can also handle salt spray, oil-based and synthetic lubricants and coolants, and temperatures from -55°C to +125°C, as well as shock severity of up to 100g for 6 ms sawtooth (with no signal interruption > 1 ms) and vibration severity of up to 10 to 2000 Hz/15g/3 axis/12 cycles per axis (with no signal interruption > 1 ms).

