Small square bright IPS graphic display with PCAP option

MMS Electronics Ltd has a small square graphic display EA TFT015-22AI available from Display Visions. This low power, crisp and bright display with IPS technology offers all-round viewing angle and good readability in sunlight.

The active area of the IPS colour display measures 28 mm square with a resolution of 240×240 pixels and 16 bit colour resolution. External module size is 32x35x3.2 mm. The high brightness of 1,100 cd/m² ensures high-contrast display even under extreme light conditions, such as bright sunlight or bright indoor lights. Unlike other LCD screens, the contrast of this IPS panel remains nearly the same at every angle, even at very oblique viewing angles. As this is an IPS display that uses AACS technology (All-Angle-Colour-Stability), the colour also remains stable at all angles.

EA TFT015-22AI is 16 bit RGB with 18 bit or 8 bit parallel and SPI control interface. The supply voltage is 3.3 V and low current consumption of typically 20 to 80 mA making this display ideal for use in battery-operated handheld devices. Wide temperature range from -20 to 70 °C.

This colour IPS panel is also available with a PCAP capacitive touch screen, part number EA TFT015-22AITC. The display with PCAP touch is slightly larger 44x46x3.5 mm and has a maximum brightness of 1,000 cd/m². The display with the PCAP touch can be easily and securely positioned and glued onto the enclosure surface with 3M tape.

EA TFT015-22AINN and TFT015-22AITC are available with MOQ as low as 1pcs. The displays are recommended for use in new designs and availability is guaranteed for at least ten years.

To speed up development, evaluation, testing or quick connection to a microcontroller MMS Electronics Ltd stocks EA 9782-1USB a USB demo board, EA 9980-TFT breakout board and EA RAZEROTFT015 an adapter board for direct connection to the Raspberry Pi Zero. The EA 9782-1USB demo board accepts small TFT panels in size 0.9″, 1.5″, 2.0″, 2.8″ and 3.5″ including those with PCAP touch function.

MMS Electronics also supplies EA uniTFTs015-ATC a 1.5″ smart HMI display with PCAP touch, complete with I/O and RS-232, I2C, SPI and USB interface. The EA uniTFTs015-ATC is programmed from the easy to use drag and drop uniTFTdesigner software.

Display samples and evaluation boards can be ordered directly from the MMS Electronics webshop or to discuss your application contact us at MMS Electronics.

www.mmselectronics.co.uk