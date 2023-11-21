Telonic launch Siglent’s SDS7000A High Definition Oscilloscopes to the UK

Bandwidth: 3GHz & 4GHz Models| High-Definition: 12 bit| Channels: 4 | Memory Depth: 1Gpts

3GHz, 4GHz models

20 GSa/s Real-Time sampling

Record length up to 1 Gpts

Waveform capture rate up to 1,000,000 wfm/s

Eye diagram, Jitter analysis, Power analysis, Compliance Test, Bode plot, decode, MSO, AWG

SIGLENT’s SDS7000A series Digital Storage Oscilloscopes are available in bandwidths of 4 GHz and 3 GHz, have 12-bit ADCs with sample rate up to 20 GSa/s, maximum record length of 1Gpts/ch, and display up to 4 analogue channels + 16 digital channels for high performance mixed signal analysis. The SDS7000A series employs Siglent’s SPO technology with a maximum waveform capture rate of up to 1,000,000 wfm/ s, 256-level intensity grading display function plus a colour temperature display mode. It also employs an innovative digital trigger system with high sensitivity and low jitter. The trigger system supports multiple powerful triggering modes including serial bus triggering. Tools such as History waveform recording, Search and Navigate functions, Signal Scan, Mask Test, Bode Plot, Power Analysis, Eye/Jitter Analysis and Compliance Test allow for extended waveform records to be captured, stored, and analysed. An impressive array of measurement and math capabilities, options for a 50 MHz arbitrary waveform generator, as well as serial decoding are also features of the SDS7000A .The large 15.6’’ HD display capacitive touch screen supports multi-touch gestures, with the addition of user-friendly UI design, can greatly improve the operational efficiency. It also supports mouse control, and remote web control over LAN.

