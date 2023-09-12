Würth Elektronik introduces its WR-CRD micro SIM card interface with card detection

Faced with a rising demand for wireless connections for IoT devices, innovative designers will need to integrate SIM card interfaces into their products. In response, Würth Elektronik is expanding its range of card interfaces. The first representative of the new generation of connectors is the WR-CRD Micro SIM Card Connector with “Push & Push” insert & eject mechanism.

In designing the SIM card receptacle, special attention was paid to kink resistance, high durability and easy card detection. The brass contacts are gold plated and the package is made of tin-plated steel. The contact resistance is around 100 mΩ. The operating temperature range is -20 to +70°C. The WR-CRD Micro SIM Card Connector is now available from stock and there are free samples for developers.

www.we-online.com