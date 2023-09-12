Würth Elektronik introduces its WR-CRD micro SIM card interface with card detection

5 hours ago Internet of Things, News, Wireless & Communications 9 Views

Faced with a rising demand for wireless connections for IoT devices, innovative designers will need to integrate SIM card interfaces into their products. In response, Würth Elektronik is expanding its range of card interfaces. The first representative of the new generation of connectors is the WR-CRD Micro SIM Card Connector with “Push & Push” insert & eject mechanism.

In designing the SIM card receptacle, special attention was paid to kink resistance, high durability and easy card detection. The brass contacts are gold plated and the package is made of tin-plated steel. The contact resistance is around 100 mΩ. The operating temperature range is -20 to +70°C. The WR-CRD Micro SIM Card Connector is now available from stock and there are free samples for developers.

www.we-online.com

Check Also

New space success for Harwin’s 1.25mm pitch high-reliability Gecko connectors

Harwin’s high-reliability Gecko connectors, which have been integrated into a research nanosatellite, have been successfully …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom